RadiumOne's Ex-CEO Calls Being Charged With 47 Felonies A 'Frivolous Lawsuit'

Screenshot Still from one of Chahal’s videos.

RadiumOne founder, and now ex-CEO, Gurbaksh Chahal has gone from being a successful, but relatively unknown entrepreneur to a well-known, but infamous entrepreneur in just a few days.

Last year, he was charged with 47 felonies related to assaulting his girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours, but had the rest of the charges tossed. He was allegedly seen on taping hitting his girlfriend, but the tape was ruled inadmissible.

Chahal was fired by his board as a result of the charges. He’s not happy about it. He’s been writing blog posts blaming the media, the police, his girlfriend, and his board.

The blog posts are strange, and make Chahal seem disconnected from the reality of his situation.

In his latest blog post, for instance, the first sentence gives you a good insight into his mindset at this moment: “On August 9th, 2013 I was charged for 47 felonies in a frivolous lawsuit.”

He may think the charges are bogus. He may think he’s been unfairly accused, but there’s no way this could be characterised as a “frivolous lawsuit.”

That sentence reveals a lot. Even now, after he’s been fired as a result of the charges, he still wants to dismiss the whole episode as frivolous.

Digging in further, in the same post, Chahal says his board shouldn’t have fired him because he made them money:

Is this what real entrepreneurism is about? Is this what venture capitalism is about? Not to forget, in my last startup I made these same individuals over 800% on their investment? Whatever happened to real ethics? What happened to integrity? Whatever happened supporting your CEO during the tough times knowing the truth? Or is just a fabrication of today’s society of greed at all costs.

We’re not sure what that last sentence means, but it sounds like on one hand, he’s saying society is all about greed, but then on the other hand he’s saying, “I make you money, so how dare you fired me!” They seem like contradictory ideas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.