Tech CEO Who Allegedly Hit His Girlfriend 117 Times Breaks His Silence On Twitter

Gurbaksh Chahal, a wealthy and successful Internet entrepreneur, was charged last summer with 45 felonies and 2 misdemeanours for allegedly beating his girlfriend.

And although the incident was allegedly caught by security cameras in his San Francisco apartment, Chahal says he is innocent on Twitter.

Last week, Chahal was able to get all 45 felony charges dropped, avoid jail time, and plead guilty to just two misdemeanours. He’s also committed to enrolling in a domestic violence program for about a year and he has three years of probation. RadiumOne and its board members haven’t publicly commented about the charges or Chahal’s status as the company’s chairman and CEO, despite outrage from many in the tech community.

Last night, Chahal finally reacted to all the negative press about him on Twitter.

Chahal also suggests there there’s no video of the alleged incident.

Here’s the criminal complaint filed against him from in August. The allegations Chahal is denying include:

