Last Year, RadiumOne CEO's Assistant Told The Board He Was 'Pushing The Line With Prostitutes' And 'Getting Into Drug Use'

Over the weekend, the CEO and chairman of RadiumOne, Gurbaksh Chahal, was fired from the company he founded.

The board opted to remove him after the Internet exploded when Chahal pleaded guilty to one count of domestic-violence battery and one count of battery. He had also allegedly hit a former girlfriend 117 times in half an hour in August, and the alleged incident had been recorded on security cameras.

Chahal says that while he lost his temper with his former girlfriend, Juliet Kakish, he didn’t hit her 117 times. He also says that he became angry when he learned she was “having unprotected sex for money with other people.”

Kakish has not made public statements throughout the controversy. In a blog post over the weekend, Chahal claims she was “appalled by the false allegations made by the police.” Ultimately, Chahal avoided jail and got all 45 felony charges against him dropped.

Kakish is a cosmetologist who owns a salon in Los Angeles; she has not commented on Chahal’s prostitution claims.

This isn’t the only legal battle for Chahal. Last summer, Chahal sued his executive assistant, Rafael Rojas, and his driver, Erdogan Aksu, accusing them of embezzling significant sums of money from him and defaming him by alleging he’d engaged in immoral conduct.

Chahal asked to have the suit dismissed in August, indicating it may have been settled, but there were a number of interesting court documents filed while the litigation was still active.

One court filing by Chahal indicates that Rojas warned board members that the RadiumOne CEO was participating in a number of “illegal activities,” including prostitution.

The email was sent to RadiumOne board member Bill Lonergan, who is now CEO of the company, on June 9, 2013. Here’s an excerpt from the email, which was included in Chahal’s court filing (the full thing is below):

“As you know Gurbaksh has pushed the line before, particularly with prostitutes. But now like I told you he is getting into drug use, including trying to get me to get him Adderall and other drugs illegally. He has also tried to get me to drug girls (without them knowing) so to make sure they don’t get pregnant.”

Chahal denied those allegations, telling the court in his filing:

“The remarks contained in this [email] correspondence, specifically those about illegal drug use, prostitution and theft of intellectual property, are not true but are a cover-up to where the actual funds went. They are also defamatory statements intended to attack my credibility and reputation within the company and elsewhere.”

It’s not clear that there’s any tie between this lawsuit and the alleged incident with Juliet Kakish that happened later that summer. When Chahal was arrested last summer, Kakish reportedly told police Chahal had beaten her prior to his Aug. 5 arrest, and that he busted her lip on July 4, 2013. The lawsuit against Rojas and Aksu was dismissed on July 5, 2013.

Here’s the email Rojas sent to Lonergan, as well as Chahal’s response. Chahal, Rojas, and Lonergan have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

And here’s how Chahal responded once Lonergan presumably forwarded him the email:

