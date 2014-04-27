RadiumOne's Board Is Currently Trying To Figure What It Should Do About Its CEO Who Pleaded Guilty To Battery Charges

Advertising startup RadiumOne’s board is now deciding on the future ofCEO Gurbaskh Chahal, Kara Swisher at Re/Code reports.

Chahal pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours for domestic violence and battery in a San Francisco court. He was charged with 45 felony counts, but those charges were dropped.

He was allegedly caught on video hitting his girlfriend, but the video was ruled inadmissible as evidence.

The tech community has been questioning RadiumOne’s all-male board and its support for Chahal since the incident came to light.

“Obviously, this is not being ignored,” one person close to the board told Swisher. “But there are a lot of legal complexities involved.”

Chahal is the CEO and founder of RadiumOne. He’s also an investor in the company.

