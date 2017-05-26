RadioShack's depressing Twitter account reveals how the company has hit a new low

Mary Hanbury
Radio ShackMary Hanbury

RadioShack filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years this March.

The electronics retailer announced it would be closing hundreds of stores. 

Over the past few months, t he company has offered massive reductions on products during its entire store closing down sales. Now, customers can even pick up store fixtures at a discounted price.

Take a look at their tweets below:

The prices still seem hefty: they are charging $US125 for hanging racks, which were formerly used to display their electronic products.

 You can even buy one of their cleaning caution signs.

 

NOW WATCH: Starbucks or Starpreya? Here are real logos that look eerily similar

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.