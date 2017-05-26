RadioShack's depressing Twitter account reveals how the company has hit a new low

RadioShack filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years this March.

The electronics retailer announced it would be closing hundreds of stores.

Over the past few months, t he company has offered massive reductions on products during its entire store closing down sales. Now, customers can even pick up store fixtures at a discounted price.

Take a look at their tweets below:

The prices still seem hefty: they are charging $US125 for hanging racks, which were formerly used to display their electronic products.

You can even buy one of their cleaning caution signs.

Stop by your local #Radioshack, where all our extra supplies are for #sale. Stop in today and see what great bargains you can find. pic.twitter.com/6gOLUofP7U

— RadioShack (@RadioShack) May 23, 2017

Stop by your local #radioshack and check out some of the beautiful retail fixtures we have for sale. Make an offer if you like one! pic.twitter.com/vm6eTmlnC3

— RadioShack (@RadioShack) May 23, 2017

Everything is for #sale at #radioshack! Talk to your store manager for offers and pricing on our supplies! https://t.co/WEnRMIH3Ix pic.twitter.com/IR8kUn7Mi0

— RadioShack (@RadioShack) May 25, 2017

