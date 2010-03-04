Is RadioShack A Takeover Candidate: Cramer Says Yes, Oppenheimer Says No

Shares of RadioShack (RSH) are currently up 5.2% at $20.87 a share on renewed takeover speculation.



But there’s debate about whether this is realistic

The Fly On The Wall: Oppenheimer reports that RadioShack is climbing sharply today on takeover speculation. The firm does not know whether the company is looking to sell itself, but it believes that the company is not an attractive turnaround or financial engineering play for a potential buyer. Oppenheimer believes the stock is fairly valued at current levels.

On the contrary, CNBC’s Jim Cramer describes Radio Shack as “an LBO waiting to happen.”

We shall see.

Photo: thinkorswim

