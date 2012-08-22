RadioShack Is Reportedly Launching A No-Contract Wireless Service

Dylan Love
radioshack

Photo: Enagdget

RadioShack is going to launch its own no contract wireless service on September 5, according to a leaked internal memo, which Richard Lawler at Engadget obtained.

A no contract wireless service is pretty much what it sounds like. You pay for voice and data as you go instead of a fixed monthly fee. 

This is what Virgin Mobile and lots of other companies already do. 

RadioShack’s service will be powered by Cricket, a smaller carrier.

We’re not sure why kinds of phones will be support, or why RadioShack is doing this. We’ll get more details in a few weeks, hopefully.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

radioshack sai-us