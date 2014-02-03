See If You Can Guess All The '80s Pop Culture References In RadioShack's Super Bowl Ad

RadioShack is trying to make a comeback this year, as shown in its amusingly self-deprecating ad.

The store welcomes your jokes that it’s stuck in the past (it still has “radio” in its name), but it is proclaiming that it’s a new company with a new outlook.

And it’s doing this by associating its old look with ’80s pop culture staples like Hulk Hogan, Alf, and the Ghostbusters:

Super Bowl viewers online seem to be enjoying pointing out all the references, and respect that RadioShack can make fun of itself.

Ad agency GSD&M produced the ad.

