Here are the 1,784 RadioShack stores that will close by March 31

On February 5, RadioShack filed for bankruptcy.

As part of its bankruptcy proceedings, the company is going to close a number of its stores, while others will survive as part of an agreement with Sprint to create a “store within a store.”

In court documents posted by RadioShack, the company and its creditors detailed plans for which RadioShack stores will close and when.

In all, the company plans to close at least 1,784 stores by March 31, with the closures coming in three waves, or tranches.

The first tranche of closures includes 162 stores and is set to be complete by February 17.

The second tranche includes 986 stores set to be closed by February 28.

And the third tranche includes 636 stores slated to be closed by March 31.

There’s some language in a court document here that says with notice by February 18, certain of the second tranche stores can have their closing date extended to the March 31 deadline.

But either way: 1,784 RadioShack’s will be gone in less than two months.

Here’s the complete list, embedded.

RadioShack store closures



