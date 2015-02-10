These states will miss RadioShack the most

RadioShack is planning to close 1,784 of their retail stores in the next two months, but the closures are unevenly distributed across the country.

Business Insider combined the full list of the stores scheduled for closure with RadioShack’s breakdown of retail stores by state as of December 31, 2013 included in their most recent annual report. This map shows the percentage of stores that are going to close in each state:

While stores are getting hit everywhere, the Southeast and Midwest is losing a higher percentage of stores than Western and Northeastern states.

Here’s the breakdown of total stores and stores closing in each state:

