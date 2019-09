RadioShack is officially a penny stock.

Shares of the electronics retailer are now under $US1.00, currently at about $US0.92.

We’ve chronicled the troubles facing the company since its latest earnings report here, here, and here.

This what the stock’s fall looks like over the last couple days, the last year, and the last decade. Ouch.

