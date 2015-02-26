With $20 million, you could be the next RadioShack

“RadioShack” is up for grabs.

Bloomberg reports that the company’s largest shareholder is auctioning the iconic name and all intellectual property, with the lowest bid for the name starting at $US20 million.

According to Bloomberg, putting the name up for sale would allow a prospective buyer to own the name without having to buy all the stores as well.

Separately, RadioShack is seeking to make changes to how hedge fund Standard General, an owner of 10% of stock, will pay for over 2,000 stores.

RadioShack filed for bankruptcy and was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month.

Read the full report at Bloomberg here »

