REPORT: RadioShack Is Closing 500 Stores

RadioShack is closing 500 stores, the Wall Street Journal is reporting, citing people familiar with the matter.

“It is unclear which of RadioShack’s roughly 4,500 stores will be closed and when exactly the closings will begin, these people said, adding that it isn’t unusual for companies to close stores when going through operational restructurings,” Emily Glazer reports.

Shares are down 2% on the news.

The company’s ad poking fun at its outdated image was one of the best-regarded commercials of the Super Bowl.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.