RadioShack Finally Dropping 'Radio' From Branding

RadioShack (RSH) is going to start branding itself as “The Shack,” in an effort to focus on its current business selling mobile phones and consumer electronics, and to distance itself from its geeky past as an electronics parts store.

Hard to see “The Shack” as an upscale brand, but perhaps it makes sense, as fewer of the company’s customers going forward will have ever owned a radio.

RadioShack recently announced it would add T-Mobile to its mobile service offerings — which already include AT&T and Sprint Nextel — which will put the company in stronger competition with the likes of Best Buy and its Best Buy Mobile stores.

