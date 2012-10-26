RadioShack Is Doing Something Better Than Any Other Retailer

Photo: Jana Kasperkevic, Business Insider

By one measure, RadioShack’s customer service beats every other retailer—including Apple. RadioShack employees are the most responsive to help customers who call the store with questions or complaints, according to a study by the firm Ifbyphone, which does voice-based marketing automation.



The firm found that RadioShack’s average time responding to customer calls was just three seconds. That compares with two minutes for Ikea and three minutes for Apple.

Not answering customers’ phone calls quickly can cost the brand a lot, according to Ifbyphone. The firm says that consumers are 59 per cent more likely to buy and 73 per cent more likely to recommend a brand when a call is answered in less than a minute.

RadioShack has had a rough few months. The company’s CEO stepped down last month after only a little over a year on the job. The electronics giant, like competitor Best Buy, has struggled to compete with Amazon.

But at least its customer service is superior.

Here’s a chart showing the company’s who did best at answering customer’s calls:

Photo: Ifbyphone

And those who did worst:

Photo: ifbyphone

