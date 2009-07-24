RadioShack Adds T-Mobile, Good News For Google

RadioShack will start selling T-Mobile phones in its 4,000 retail stores, in addition to AT&T and Sprint phones.

That’s obviously good news for T-Mobile and parent Deutsche Telekom (DT), which could use as much help as it can get competing against its three larger rivals.

It’s also good news for Google, whose Android-powered T-Mobile phones will be among Radio Shack’s best and most-featured — next to the Sprint-powered Palm Pre. (While RadioShack carries AT&T devices, it does not have access to Apple’s iPhone.)

In a statement, RadioShack says 30% of its annual sales — more than $1 billion a year — are generated by its wireless business.

