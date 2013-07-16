Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Pulls His Music From Spotify, And Blasts It On Twitter

Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke has pulled his solo material, as well as music by his new band Atoms for Peace, from Spotify.



The tracks are already gone.

And in a series of Tweets, Yorke blasted the streaming music service:

Make no mistake new artists you discover on #Spotify will no get paid. meanwhile shareholders will shortly being rolling in it. Simples. — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 14, 2013

“your small meaningless rebellion is only hurting your fans … a drop in the bucket really” No we’re standing up for our fellow musicians — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 14, 2013

for me In Rainbows was a statement of trust .people still value new music ..that’s all we’d like from Spotify. don’t make us the target. — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 15, 2013

Radiohead producer and Atoms for Peace collaborator Nigel Godrich further elucidated the move on Twitter:

Anyway. Here’s one. We’re off of Spotify.. Can’t do that no more man.. Small meaningless rebellion. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

Someone gotta say something. It’s bad for new music.. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

The reason is that new artists get paid fuck all with this model.. It’s an equation that just doesn’t work — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

Godrich also highlights the bind artists find themselves in if they don’t sign up for digital streaming services:

Plus people are scared to speak up or not take part as they are told they will lose invaluable exposure if they don’t play ball. Meanwhile.. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

Millions of streams gets them a few thousand dollars.. Not like radio at all.. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

And he provides some insight into why after railing against Pandora in a recent op-ed, Pink Floyd recently added all its music to Spotify. The Eagles also just signed up:

Anyway. Thems the breaks. Opinions welcome.. but discussion and new thinking necessary.. If you have a massive catalogue – a major label… — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

..for example.. then you’re quids in. It’s money for old rope.. But making new recorded music needs funding.. Some records can be made in .. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

.. a laptop, but some need musician and skilled technicians.. These things cost money.. Pink floyds catalogue has already generated billions — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

.. of dollars for someone(not necessarily the band) so now putting it on a streaming site makes total sense.. But if people had been .. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

..listening to spotify instead of buying records in 1973… I doubt very much if dark side would have been made.. It would just be too .. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

..expensive. Anyway thumbs hurting now… ;) — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) July 14, 2013

