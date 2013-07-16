Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Pulls His Music From Spotify, And Blasts It On Twitter

Rob Wile

Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke has pulled his solo material, as well as music by his new band Atoms for Peace, from Spotify.

The tracks are already gone.

And in a series of Tweets, Yorke blasted the streaming music service:

Radiohead producer and Atoms for Peace collaborator Nigel Godrich further elucidated the move on Twitter:

Godrich also highlights the bind artists find themselves in if they don’t sign up for digital streaming services:

And he provides some insight into why after railing against Pandora in a recent op-ed, Pink Floyd recently added all its music to Spotify. The Eagles also just signed up:

