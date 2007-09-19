Radiohead To Sell Online, Not On iTunes (AAPL)

British rockers Radiohead are finally warming up to the idea of selling their tunes online — but not on Apple’s (AAPL) industry-leading iTunes store. Billboard reports Radiohead will offer some of its albums, including “The Bends” and “OK Computer” without DRM via U.K. download service 7digital. The music store’s willingness to sell only full albums has helped it win a few high-profile deals, Billboard adds: earlier this month it picked up Pink Floyd’s catalogue. Billboard



