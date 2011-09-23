Radiohead's Going To Beat Music's Ticket Broker Problem All On Their Own

“Sold Out” doesn’t mean what it used to.



The concert industry has struggled to combat third-party ticket brokers who buy bundles of concert tickets when they become available on sites like Ticketmaster.

Then the public is forced to buy their tickets at astronomical prices from these third parties when Ticketmaster is out of them.

Radiohead may have found the solution to the issue that probably had something to do with the smattering of empty seats at recent shows (though a Lucinda Williams concert we recently attended at New York’s Beacon Theatre was branded “sold out,” it didn’t look that way, probably because consumers balked at third-party prices.)

When Radiohead performs in New York this month for the first time in five years (at the Roseland Ballroom on on 9/28 and 9/29), every fan there will be a customer who’s personally using the ticket they purchased.

The tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on 9.26 — and sales are limited to two per customer.

Will-call will be the only available form of delivery. And immediately upon receiving a ticket, each attendee will be ushered straight to his or her seat.

No scalping, no third parties, no buying tickets in bulk, and no having to pay double what they’re worth.

And hopefully no empty seats at what should be two of the best shows of the season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.