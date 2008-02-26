Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Other Indie Stars Move To Amie Street

Music startup Amie Street has a new roster of stars to sell: Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Cat Power, Pavement and a host of other notables from three indie labels. Artists from Beggars Group, Matador Records, and Polyvinyl Recording Co. have joined the Long Island City-based online retailer’s roster, expanding its 500,000-song catalogue by 15,000 songs.



Amie Street, which notched a Series A round led by Amazon.com last summer, has a novel twist on digital music sales: It allows users to pay a variable price for each download, based on popularity; prices range from 0 to 98 cents per song.

Cofounder Josh Boltuch says less than 10% of his company’s catalogue sell for 98 cents, but says most of the high profile acts joining Amie Street will sell at the high end of the scale. He won’t disclose traffic or revenue stats, but says Amie Street’s January unique visitors were “well into the six digits.”

