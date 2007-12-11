Radiohead Not Doing "Pay What You Like" Again?

Odd Radiohead story in yesterday’s New York Times: Venerable rock critic Jon Pareles explains the band’s much-discussed “pay what you like” stunt for its “In Rainbows” album, without mentioning that said stunt ended… yesterday.
We assume this has to do with a long lead time for the story: Pareles had to get access to band, travel to Oxford, arrange arty photo, etc… But still – it’s a newspaper.
But! Two excellent nuggets, buried in the back of the piece:
• After defending the “In Rainbows” stunt, Radiohead manager Chris Hufford makes it sound like a one-time only event, not a new paradigm. “This was a solution to a series of issues,” he tells Pareles. “I doubt it would work the same way ever again.”
• Hufford says he and his co-manager came up with the idea for the stunt when they were stoned.
Related: SAI Radiohead Coverage
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.