Here's The Radiohead Concert Video Everyone Will Be Talking About

Radiohead recorded a set in the basement of producer Nigel Godrich and the 55-minute documentary that leaked onto YouTube is pretty epic.



“King of Limbs: Live From The Basement” features some of the band’s classics, as well as a new track called “The Daily Mail.” Check it out if you’re a fan or if you’re just looking for the perfect way to kill an hour.

The special airs July 23 in the United States.



