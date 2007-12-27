Radiohead: Free New Year's Web Concert, Amazon Beats iTunes To 'In Rainbows'

Alterna-rockers Radiohead will stream a free, hour-long concert of their latest album, In Rainbows, on Monday, New Year’s Eve, via their Web site, Current TV, and Current.com. “This is a wee celebration of the release of the physical manifestation of ‘in rainbows’,” frontman Thom Yorke said today on the group’s site.

Tuesday, Jan. 1, In Rainbows goes on sale in CD format, plus online at sites like Amazon’s (AMZN) MP3 store. Despite a Dec. 6 Billboard report that the band was “in talks” to get its music on Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes store, there are no signs of In Rainbows (pre-orders, etc.) or older Radiohead albums on the site this afternoon.

From October through Dec. 10, the band had offered the album on the Web as an attention-grabbing — and potentially lucrative — pay-what-you-want download.

