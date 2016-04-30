11 eerie images of radioactive ruins from the Cold War's 'secret cities'

Nadav Kander Kurchatov I, Kazakhstan 2011

There are many secrets from the long lasting Cold War that only officials know about — and that includes the recently not-so-secret closed cities from the war on the border between Kazakstan and Russia.

These cities have rigid restrictions where specific authorization is required to visit, and no outsiders were aware of them until long after the Cold War ended, when they finally showed up on a map in the 1990’s. Priozersk and Kurchatov, located in eastern Kazakstan, are two of the closed cities where Russian military tested hundreds of atomic bombs and weapons during the Cold War.

Photographer Nadav Kander visited the closed city of Kurchatov in 2011 with the help of a local contact. “The aesthetics of destruction have a really beautiful ring to me,” Kander said in an interview at Flowers Gallery. With his images, he wrote a book entitled Dust. Below, see his eerie images of the radioactive ruins left in the closed cities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.