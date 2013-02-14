Listen To Cops' Radio Traffic As They Plan To Attack Christopher Dorner

A YouTube user has compiled the entire radio conversation police had Tuesday before moving in on the cabin where ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner had holed up at the end of a days-long manhunt.



Dorner was cornered in the cabin late Tuesday afternoon after allegedly killing a cop and two civilians.

Police and Dorner engaged in a shootout before the cabin caught fire, reportedly trapping Dorner inside.

Listen to the entire conversation, with police planning to go ahead with “the burn”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Editor’s note: this audio is unconfirmed.

While the Los Angeles Police Department has yet to officially confirm Dorner’s death, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office has said it believes Dorner died in the fire.

