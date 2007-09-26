Radio Still Slipping (CBS)

No surprise here: Terrestrial radio continues to slip. Bank Of America analyst Jonathan Jacoby, via RadioInk.com, says revenue at large market stations dropped 2 to 3 per cent in August; he’s projecting an overall drop of .4 per cent in 2007. Jacoby says he hears that Clear Channel and CBS stations in particular are struggling; last week at the Merrill conference the otherwise ebullient Les Moonves acknowledged that CBS’ radio unit was “challenged.” RadioInk



Related: CBS’ Moonves At Merrill Media Conference: Notes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.