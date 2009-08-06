Google Dumps Radio Assets

Google (GOOG) has finally unloaded its Radio Automation assets with a sale announced this morning to business management software provider WideOrbit for an undisclosed sum. The assets include Google Radio Automation, Maestro and SS32 automation products.



The sale ends an ill-fated attempt by Google to corner the radio automation market by selling traditional radio spots online. Google Radio Automation was part of a larger move by Google to sell offline ads in general, which it now appears to be backing off of.

The assets were acquired as part of a $102 million deal for dMarc Broadcasting, whose technology allowed radio stations to sell advertising in a bidding process, similar to the way Google sells its online ads.

We have a funny feeling the purchase price this time around was much less than the $102 million Google paid.

