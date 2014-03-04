RadioShack Plans Massive Store Closure And The Stock Is Crashing

Sam Ro
Electronics retailer RadioShack just released its Q4 financial results, and the numbers are ugly.

Comparable store sales fell 19% year-over-year.

This resulted in an adjusted net loss of $US1.29 per share, which was much worse than the $US0.13 expected by analysts.

“Our fourth quarter financial results were driven by a holiday season characterised by lower store traffic, intense promotional activity particularly in consumer electronics, a very soft mobility marketplace and a few operational issues,” said CEO Joseph Magnacca.

Management announced plans to close 1,100 “underperforming” stores.

“We will continue to have a strong, unmatched presence across the U.S. with over 4,000 stores including over 900 dealer franchise locations,” added Magnacca.

The stock is down by over 20% in pre-market trading. Here’s the activity charted via MarketWatch:

