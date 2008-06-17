Radio's Revival: Over After A Month

In April, radio revenue dropped only 1%. By the industry’s sad standards, that constituted a huge victory and a source of hope that maybe, just maybe, things were turning around.



Nope. Revenues “probably dropped about 5% or 6% in May”, according to researchers CL King & Associates. MediaPost:

Radio’s steady decline is beginning to resemble newspapers, an ominous parallel considering the latter medium’s plummeting fortunes. In the first quarter of 2008, radio’s total revenues declined 5%, due mostly to a 7% decline in local and national ad categories. This followed declines in the last three quarters of 2007: 1% in the second quarter, 5% in the third quarter and 4% in the fourth quarter.

A decline in the second quarter of 2008, as is widely predicted, would mark over a year of continuous losses.

