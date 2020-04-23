Appliance and electronics lender Radio Rentals will permanently close all its stores and make 300 staff redundant

Westfield

Appliance and electronics lender Radio Rentals will permanently shut all shop locations across Australia and make approximately 300 staff redundant, marking the first major retail casualty of the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement on Thursday morning, ASX-listed parent company Thorn Group told investors its 62 Radio Rental stores and selected warehouses would stay closed permanently, blaming the “coronavirus-driven downturn in the retail sector”.

The news prompted a huge 30 per cent spike in the value of Thorn’s shares, which traded at 10 cents around midday as investors reacted positively to the removal of the loss-making stores.

Thorn, which also operates a separate business finance arm, plans to transform the Radio Rentals brand into a purely online business and focus on enhancing its existing online platform.

“I am disappointed that we have been forced to make hard decisions regarding our staff and store network, however they have had to be made to ensure Thorn Group continues to operate and thrive in the future,” chief executive Peter Lirantzis said in the statement.

“We intend to re-develop both the Radio Rentals’ digital business model and Thorn Business Finance once the COVID-19 crisis has passed.”

Radio Rentals, which loans goods to consumers in return for monthly payments, currently has $123 million in arrears, which it plans to recoup over the coming months.

Proceeds from this, along with $40 million in cash the business currently has on hand, will be used to pay out staff redundancies and cover the costs of breaking various rental agreements across the store network.

A range of other cost-cutting initiatives will also be undertaken, though Mr Lirantzis warned increased arrears across both Radio Rentals and Thorn’s business finance arm would force the business to write off some loans.

“These conditions are expected to continue to create a range of challenges and complex conditions for the Thorn business over coming months,” he said.

Radio Rentals stores first closed on April 2, joining hundreds of other high profile retailers including department store Myer and outdoors brand Kathmandu to shut doors in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

But whilst the likes of Myer and Solomon Lew’s Smiggle chain are preparing to reopen within weeks, the company is the first to announce its stores will stay closed permanently.

Investors and industry sources widely expect numerous other retailers will take the pandemic as an opportunity to shrink store footprints and close unprofitable locations.

On Thursday, ASX-listed fashion retailer and wholesaler PAS Group placed its shares in a trading halt pending a potential restructure of the company and “consider the implications brought about as a result of COVID-19”.

The retailer operates a number of wholesale brands, including Everlast, Slazenger and Dunlop, and also runs 164 Review, Black Pepper and JETS Swimwear stores across the country.

Meanwhile, chief executive of Priceline Pharmacy owner API Richard Vincent declared his company was “not afraid” to permanently close some stores due to a drop in foot traffic if landlords aren’t willing to negotiate in the face of COVID-19.

“We have engaged in discussions with our landlords and in most instances those discussions are proving fruitful, but where they are not fruitful, we are not afraid to permanently close stores or clinics,” Mr Vincent said in a conference call discussing the company’s half-year results on Thursday.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

