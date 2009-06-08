Radio Host To Mike Arrington: "Screw You, arsehole" (CLIP)

Radio and TV host Leo Laporte also hosts a tech news podcast called “the Gillmor Gang.” During this past weekend’s show, Leo said he’d been trying out a new Palm Pre. That’s when guest, TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington, interrupted him to ask if Leo had purchased the Pre or been given a free trial by Palm. This set Leo off, and he called Michael a “troll” and an “arsehole,” and said “screw you.” Watch the clip:



Read Michael Arrington’s response here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.