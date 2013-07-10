Radio Host Ray Hadley Is Being Personally Sued By The Man He Apologised For Shouting At

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, 2GB talk back host Ray Hadley is being sued by Richard Palmer, the digital content manager who secretly recorded him unleashing a verbal tirade.

Photo: 2GB

Hadley, according to the article, was angry a podcast of his show was not uploaded quickly enough.

Palmer is now reportedly suing for alleged claims Hadley deliberately inflicted psychological harm, and false imprisonment, after someone allegedly guarded Hadley’s door when it happened.

He was suspended by Macquarie Radio Network’s managing director Rob Loewenthal, though it was widely-reported majority owner and Hadley’s friend John Singleton overturned the decision. This was denied.

Hadley later apologised to staff for his outburst. “I think to a certain extent that I’m a bit of a dinosaur and I’m viewed that way by many people that I still blow up occasionally, sometimes inappropriately,” he told The ABC’s Australian Story program after the incident.



The SMH reported Palmer is suing Hadley personally, not the the station, and has been working from home since February 14.

Read more here.

Now read: CHARTS: Australian Business Conditions Are In The Tank

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.