Radio Free Wall Street: Woldwide Inflationary Economic Collapse Under Way

Inflation is already raging and it is destroying the world economy according to one of the panelists in today’s battle royal of a podcast. J



oin The Wall Street Examiner’s Lee Adler, Russ Winter of Winter Watch, and Aaron Krowne of the Mortgage Lender Implode-o-meter, as they argue over whether this is in fact the case in Part 1 of this podcast free to all visitors (36 minutes).

Also in Part 1, Lee Adler calls out Atlanta Fed honcho Dennis The Menace Lockhart for proposing that the solution to inflation shocks is more money printing. Part1- Free– click to play or right click and choose Save As to download



In Part 2, for Radio Free Wall Street subscribers only, Lee reveals signs of creeping stress in the banking system to which virtually no one is paying attention and he reviews the actions of the Fed and Treasury and their impact on the market outlook for the months ahead. Russ expounds on the best way for investors to prepare for the coming collapse.

