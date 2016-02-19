There's a new website enticing Americans to move to a Canadian island if Trump gets elected

If Donald Trump getting elected to the White House is your worst fear, don’t worry — just move to Cape Breton, Canada.

A new website, “Cape Breton if Donald Trump wins,” was set up by a local radio announcer on Monday to encourage Americans to immigrate to the small island on the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia.

“Don’t wait until Donald Trump is elected president to find somewhere else to live!” the website reads. “Start now, that way on election day, you just hop on a bus to start your new life in Cape Breton, where women can get abortions, Muslim people can roam freely, and the only ‘walls’ are holding up the roofs of our extremely affordable houses.”

While the website’s purpose is ostensibly to make fun of the bombastic real-estate developer running for the Republican nomination, there is an ulterior motive: Cape Breton’s population is shrinking.

“A slow economy, in combination with out-migration has us on an unsustainable path,” the website reads. “The truth is we welcome all, no matter the ideology.”

The website also warns that though unemployment is high on the island, with one of the most affordable housing markets in North America, you don’t need “a jillion dollars,” to afford a home on Cape Breton.

“I’m in disbelief,” Rob Calabrese, a local radio announcer who set up the website told The Globe and Mail. He said that he’s been receiving “hundreds of emails,” with serious inquiries about immigrating to Nova Scotia.

The website’s frequently asked questions section insists this campaign isn’t a joke.

“Yes, this is Canada, but Cape Breton isn’t frozen all year around!” the website reads. “Our summers are delightful with highs in the 80 degree range.”

