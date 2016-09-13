Radio announcer's play-by-play of a 49ers fan who ran on the field was amazing

The San Francisco 49ers shut out the Los Angeles Rams, 28-0, in a mostly uneventful Monday Night Football game that didn’t finish until well after midnight on the east coast.

The most enjoyable part of the entire game, in fact, came in the 4th quarter when a 49ers fan jumped from the stands and ran around the field with his shirt off.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast gave the shirtless fan almost no airtime, but Westwood One’s Kevin Harlan gave a truly marvellous play-by-play of the scene for those listening on the radio.

“He runs to the 50! He runs to the 40! The guy is drunk … But there he goes!”

Here’s the full clip, via Dieter Kurtenbach:

Kevin Harlan is a national treasure: pic.twitter.com/CQFjPxkTMX

— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) September 13, 2016

Harlan’s enthusiasm is infectious. If only the game itself had provided more opportunity it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.