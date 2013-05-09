Sources Say 48 Of 50 Radio Advertisers Want Nothing To Do With 'Limbaugh and Hannity' [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



A high ranking source at Cumulus radio told the Radio Ink that 48 out of 50 advertisers gave orders to exclude “Rush and Hannity” from their packages. Of course the radio company that distributes Limbaugh’s show released a statement that that’s “completely inaccurate.” There was talk earlier this week that Limbaugh’s relationship with Cumulus was in danger given the major advertising boycott he incited after calling Sandra Fluke a slut on the air. The boycott allegedly cost ABC Radio $5.5 million.

Coca-Cola promises it will stop targeting children under the age of 12.

Mother made a pretty funny video about Mother’s Day.

Wrigley was pressured by the FDA to pull its caffeinated gum.

Paul Renner is joining Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners to lead the creative on the shop’s BMW account. He previously did some work on Volkswagen while at Arnold between 1998 and 2003. Renner then worked at W+K, Arnold again, and then Anomaly.

1.4 million people will be working in the mobile marketing industry by 2015, the Mobile Marketing Association says.

Yahoo and Microsoft renewed their search ad deal. It was first signed in 2009 and then again in 2011.



