Radio Ads Falling; Movie Ads Up

Glenn Beck better be worth his $50 million: Radio advertising revenue dropped another 7% in September, reports Radio Ink — this follows 1% revenue drops in August and July, and a 3% dip in June.

Perhaps radio advertisers are shifting their spots to capture audiences that can’t turn the dial: Jack Meyers predicts that advertising in movie theatres will grow 15% in 2007 and 17.5% in 2008.

