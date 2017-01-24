There's a radical theory that life on Earth came from Mars

Astronomer and director of the multidisciplinary Columbia Astrobiology Center at Columbia University, Caleb Scharf, spoke to us about a interesting idea that has plagued scientists for decades: Did life on Earth actually originate on Mars? How is this possible? Scharf explains.

You can learn more from Scharf by reading his latest book “The Copernicus Complex.“

