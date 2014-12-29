How A $4 Trillion Tech Market Was Radically Changed In 2014

Businesses worldwide spent about $US3.8 trillion on technology in 2014, according to market research firm Gartner.
And 2014 was a radical year of change for this market.
Companies stopped buying and installing all of that equipment themselves. They started renting more of it, hosted elsewhere, and paying as they use it. This is known as cloud computing.
Not only did businesses change the way they buy tech, they are also buying new types of tech including more mobile devices and “big data” apps that analyse and predict business trends.
Even as Steve Ballmer became Microsoft's largest stockholder, he resigned from Microsoft's board and left tech altogether. He bought the L.A. Clippers basketball team.
Ellison was a co-founder and the company's only CEO, holding the job for 37 years. Everyone thought he would be CEO until he died.
HP announced some radical new technology that will challenge all of its rivals: 'The Machine'' a mouse-less computer called 'Sprout'; and a 3D printer.
After HP increased layoffs to 55,000 and a merger with EMC reportedly fell through, HP CEO Meg Whitman announces HP would split itself in two.
Look back: HP Increases Layoffs AGAIN To 55,000, And More Cuts Are Likely
Apple signed a huge partnership deal with IBM to help sell more iPads and custom apps to the enterprise
IBM also signed deals with Twitter and SAP, sold a server unit, and its chip business, spent billions on the cloud ...
Look back: Here's What IBM CEO Ginni Rometty Is Doing To Turn The Company Around
Look back: Analyst: Cisco's New $US1 Billion Cloud Computing Plan Is Ingenious But Risky
Look back: A Fed-Up Cisco Is Suing A Hated Rival Founded By Cisco Defectors
Hackers used the cloud to have a huge year, too. They nabbed nude celebrity photos from their iPhones via iCloud ...
Not to mention the hack on Sony, which caused 'The Interview' to be released online not just in theatres.
Looking back: How An Awful, Misspelled Presentation Launched The Most Important Startup You've Never Heard Of
And investors devoured the first 'Hadoop' IPO, Hortonworks. Hadoop is a new kind of big data database, the Oracle of tomorrow.
But cloud storage darling Box didn't go public. It's running away from the cloud industry's 'race to zero' price war.
Look back: Box Is Slowing Down
Something Called 'The Race To Zero' Is Scaring A Lot Of Tech Companies
And Zenefits, a cloud HR software startup with a radical new business model, became the new Valley darling..
Look back:A Startup Called Zenefits Has Suddenly Become The Hottest Employer In Silicon Valley
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.