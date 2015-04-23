VIDEO: A small drone was found on the roof of the Japanese prime minister's office -- and it was laced with radiation

A drone laced with radiation was found on the roof of the prime minister’s office in Japan. Authorities say the levels of radiation detected from the drone were not harmful to humans, but they contained the device for further inspection.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was attending a conference in Indonesia and was not in the building when the drone was discovered.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

