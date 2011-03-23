Radiation In Tokyo Drinking Water Unfit For Babies

Photo: Bart Everson via Flickr

So far, every report has said that levels of radiation outside of the direct Fukushima zone are not dangerous to human health.This is a serious exception. Tokyo says that the level of radiation in its drinking water is unfit for babies. Tested water shows that the level of radioactive iodine is two times the limit of what’s safe for infants, though it’s still fine for adults.



If you’re a parent, this has to be fairly panic inducing, and apparently the government doesn’t have any suggests yet (except, obviously, buy bottled water).

