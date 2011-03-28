FUKUSHIMA: Workers Evacuate After Possible Spike In Radiation

Photo: TEPCO

Workers evacuated Sunday morning after a huge spike in radiation was reported at Unit 2.Leaked water outside Unit 2 was emitting 1,000 millisieverts per hour — 10 million times higher than normal — a Tokyo Electric spokesman said at a press conference. This suggest damage to the reactor core, similar to deterioration detected last week at Unit 3.



UPDATE: Around 9 PM in Tokyo, Tokyo Electric said the huge spike in radiation was a mistake. Due to the extremely high radiation levels recorded in one test, workers evacuated before they were able to take a proper sample.

Another problem is the increasing contamination of seawater near the plant. Radioactive iodine-131 at a concentration 1,850.5 times the legal limit was detected from water extracted Saturday afternoon, compared with 1,250.8 times the limit found Friday, according to Kyodo.

Japan’s nuclear safety agency said there was no chance of that extremely radioactive leaked water reaching the ocean, according to Reuters. However, they aren’t denying evidence of a radioactivity increasing in nearby seawater.

