Radford University Misspells 'Virginia' On Its Diplomas

When Radford University graduates recieved their diplomas in the mail this weekend, they discovered a glaring error in the spelling of “Virginia,” the school’s home state.



According to ABC News, Radford left out the third “I” in the state’s name, leaving the Class of 2013 with a diploma that acknowledged the authority of “the Commonwealth of Virgina.” The university sent out 1,481 diplomas to former undergraduate and graduate students.

ABC notes that the Virginia error was not the only misspelling on the diplomas. “Thereto” was incorrectly printed as “therto.”

The two typos were caused by a software upgrade that required the diploma template to be re-entered into the school’s computer system, a Radford official told ABC. Radford was unaware of any errors until a recent graduate contacted the university Tuesday morning.

Radford is a public university in Virginia that has continually been recognised as one of the top schools in the Southeast by the Princeton Review.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.