Dallas Stars player slides along bench to avoid check, scores goal 5 seconds later

Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa brought a bit of the X-Games to the ice on Thursday night.

In the second period, the 23-year-old controlled the puck along the Stars’ bench, attempting to enter the New York Islanders zone.

As Islanders defender Scott Mayfield attempted to check Faksa, Faksa jumped up along the bench, sliding down it the way a skateboarder would grind a rail, then hopped off and re-controlled the puck. He got rid of it, but five seconds later, scored a goal.

This may be the most stylish move of the NHL season.

The Stars jumbotron even noted the skateboarding-like move:

Unfortunately for the Stars, they ended up losing 5-4. But Faksa still gets major style points for the move.





Stars Jumbotron on fire tonight pic.twitter.com/fqQVWW1xzA

— Dylan Nadwodny (@dnadders) March 3, 2017

