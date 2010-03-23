The Radar: 10 Stories Obama And The World Have Been Ignoring While Focused on Health Care

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
While health care reform has had the attention of the President, other crises have been brewing at home and abroad.President Obama may need a refresher in the next couple days, as he tries to get up to speed on what he’s been missing in his morning meetings.
Check Out Radar: The 10 Stories You Need To Know About Right Now >
After the abysmal failure of the the Copenhagen climate change summit, work on the issue has fallen out of the public's notice.
In order to pull environmentalists to the November polls, Obama may need to refocus his efforts on the issue.
Status: Chill
While focused on health care, President Obama has removed himself from the issue of energy independence. And while the government is having problems with its supply data, its unlikely this will be his first political concern with oil prices holding at $80 a barrel.
Status: Cold
Education reform is certain to figure in the coming weeks as the health care reconciliation bill includes an overhaul of student lending rules. Specifically, it expands the roll of the U.S. government in lending, bringing new focus to the Department of Education.
Status: Luke-warm
Russia PM Putin had a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton last week and spent most of the time lecturing her on what the U.S. was doing wrong. Secretary Clinton's ability to accommodate Putin may be key in piecing together an agreement on Iranian sanctions.
Status: Luke-warm
Low lending from banks is making it increasingly difficult for many businesses to find the funds necessary to expand and grow.
President Obama may continue to press banks to lend more to spur the economy as mid-term elections approach.
Status: Warm
U.S. states are experiencing ballooning deficits and, without the help of stimulus funds to keep they're budgets balanced, are resorting to serious cuts of public services. How these cuts impact people already experiencing prolonged unemployment will be something the Obama administration need consider in its plans for further job or stimulus measures.
Status: Warmer
Deficit hawks are out in full force over health care, and are sure to expand their range to any further stimulus or job growth bills the Obama administration drums up in the coming weeks.
Status: Warmest
Vice President Joe Biden's visit to Israel was complicated by Israeli PM Netanyahu's announcement that his state would continue building settlements in the occupied West Bank of Jerusalem. While that stance has now been somewhat rescinded, the spat between the U.S. and Israel remains, and could prove difficult when the subject of Iranian sanctions arises.
Status: Hot
Chairman Chris Dodd unveiled financial reform legislation set to target the banking sector and completely remake the way the U.S. government looks at systemic risk. After health care, financial reform becomes the next big battleground piece of legislation.
Status: Hot
The unemployment crisis, currently hitting 20% of the American workforce in one way or another, is set to be the biggest burden on President Obama's agenda between now and the mid-term elections. Targeting Job Bills to fight this will be a, if not the, central focus of his domestic agenda.
Status: Hottest
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.