UPDATE: RADAR RETRACTS -- Radar Reporting Insane John Roberts rumour: "Seriously Considering Stepping Down"*

Photo: RadarOnline.com

Update 2: That was fast. From Radar: “RadarOnline.com has obtained new information that Justice Roberts will NOT resign. The justice will be staying on the bench.”



Update: RadarOnline.com has obtained new information that Justice Roberts will NOT resign. The justice will be staying on the bench.

Update: The DrudgeReport says a top court source says:‘THIS IS NOT HAPPENING… NEWS TO ME’

Original post: If this is true, “shocked” would seriously understate our surprise.

Radar Online is reporting — exclusively — that Chief Justice John Roberts “is seriously considering stepping down for personal reasons.”

Roberts is conservative, has only been on the High Court bench since 2005 and is only 55. So leaving the Supreme Court to allow Barack Obama to nominate the next Chief Justice and swing the court back (if you include Kennedy) to a liberal majority would be basically unheard of.

We’ll certainly keep an eye on this one.

Radar’s story is here, but they don’t have a lot of detail, and it doesn’t cite a source other than noting it has “learned exclusively.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.