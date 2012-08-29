REPORT: There Is A Video Of Prince Harry Partying Naked In Vegas

Photo: YouTube/TMZ

Last week, photographs emerged of a naked Prince Harry partying with girls in Vegas. Now someone is shopping around a video of the incident, RadarOnline reported.



The photographs of Harry with nude women were first published on TMZ. The photos were supposedly taken after a game of strip billiards.

Radar reported that there were inquiries into how much the video was worth:

“There is video of Harry partying naked with women in the Las Vegas hotel room,” a source familiar with the situation said. “There have been some very quiet inquiries to see how much the video is worth.

“If the video goes public this could be the biggest Royal scandal ever.” (The video was not offered to the outlet that bought the photographs, according to the source.)

“The video has not been shopped around yet, its existence is being kept as discreet as possible,” the source told Radar. “With all the attention the photos got, the people with the video know it could be worth a fortune.”

