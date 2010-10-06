THE RADAR: 10 Emerging Stories You Must Start Watching Right Now

Status: Warm

What to watch for: With the mid-term U.S. election on November 2, markets are beginning to price in a Republican win and a government unable to take action due to its Democratic-Republican split.

But do they really know what they're pricing in?

If the government is hung, in that legislation cannot be passed quickly, the only body able to act to stimulate the economy without restraint is the Fed. That will lead to more QE, the monetization of debt, and a declining value of the dollar, but not new fiscal stimulus and limited job growth as a result.

Investors may be comfortable with that increase in unemployment, but it is bound to lead to more domestic instability in the U.S.

Investments to watch: U.S. retail ETF, U.S. government debt