THE RADAR: 10 Emerging Stories You Must Start Watching Right Now

Right now, the world is focused on oil spills, the US being like Japan, and Afghanistan.But those stories are old news.
We’re focused on what’s next and we’ve got some ideas of what you should have on your radar.
While everyone is still concerned about Greek default, or a potential haircut, eyes should start to turn north to a country outside the scope of the PIIGS: Belgium.
The country risks breaking up because of domestic political instability. The two parts of the country, Flanders and Wallonia, have been drifting towards separatism with Flanders the economic winner in the outcome.
Materially unaccounted for is always an item on our Radar, as it is one of the largest threats to international stability existent today. Essentially, material unaccounted for, or MUF, is any nuclear material lost from international records.
That means that such materials could be readily available for use by terrorists, to create weapons like dirty bombs or worse.
MUF is often a product of instability, and so any country with domestic problems that has or has had a nuclear program, such as ex-Soviet states and Pakistan, is something to watch. But such losses can even occur in stable countries, like the UK, where 30 kilograms of plutonium were misplaced in 2005.
Floods in Pakistan have killed over 1000 people, and now Al Qaeda is sensing an opportunity.
The international terrorist organisation may target the areas where Pakistani troops have had to depart in order to help those left homeless by the floods. That includes the Swat valley, which Al Qaeda may try to retake.
But the real opportunity for Al Qaeda here is another set of people disenfranchised by a failing government, willing to slip over to support their movement.
Just last week, a Japanese shipment vessel carrying oil came under terrorist attack in the Strait of Hormuz.
In March there were serious concerns about another vital shipping lane, the Straight of Malacca.
The world's shipping companies are tense right now about the threats to oil shipments in these vital choke points. If a single strike was to occur with success, prices could rise dramatically on oil and other shipped products and insuring those ships would become more expensive.
India's Commonwealth Games, the competition between former states of the British Empire and now current commonwealth members, is set to start October 3. The showpiece event to display the quality of India's growing economy is already under threat due to quality deficiencies in construction in Delhi.
The big threat is a potential terrorist attack at the site of the games or, in the build up to the tournament, that forces teams to pull out and weakens confidence in India's growth.
Mary Shapiro, the head of the SEC, seems to be suggesting that the majority of her teams cases against Wall Street were still outstanding.
This could mean all the calm post Goldman and Citi settlements may soon end, with the SEC going on another lawsuit rampage creating further uncertainty about the legal position of the country's biggest banks.
Venezuela broke off relations with Colombia on Thursday, July 22 as a result of statements by Colombia that Venezuela was had 1,500 anti-government militants over the border, waiting to strike Colombia.
Venezuela's and its president Hugo Chavez, has been ratcheting up the rhetoric over the U.S. government's position in Colombia, notably its military bases.
The potential for this to become a major flash point in Latin America is large, and could lead to greater U.S. involvement in the region.
Right now, the world is enamoured with the German economic miracle. But the reality of that miracle is that Germany has set up an advantageous economic system in Europe, that leaves the continent's fringe out in the cold.
The German economy will be under increasing pressure from the growing external EU members to alter its position, vis-a-vis its weaker members, and fund their deficits.
No wonder Germany is looking to secure tight trading relationships with Russia and China.
Russia's tightening with Europe is evidenced in its growing relationship with Germany, but more important is the country's breakdown of traditional security arrangements on the continent.
OSCE, the organisation for Security Co-operation in Europe, and Russia have butted heads over the organisations involvement in the Kyrgyzstan crisis, which has yet to yield any real success.
Russia does have its problems with the organisation, but it is a full member. Any sort of further dissent might widen the rift between the organisation's Western and Eastern nations, breaking down its value.
North Korea looks set to appoint Kim Jong-un its next president, by September.
Little is known about the potential leader, beyond the 10 things we told you about before.
Recently, he punished the country's soccer team for a failure to perform at the World Cup.
That may tell you enough about what sort of leader he will be.
