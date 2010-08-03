THE RADAR: 10 Emerging Stories You Must Start Watching Right Now

Materially unaccounted for is always an item on our Radar, as it is one of the largest threats to international stability existent today. Essentially, material unaccounted for, or MUF, is any nuclear material lost from international records.

That means that such materials could be readily available for use by terrorists, to create weapons like dirty bombs or worse.

MUF is often a product of instability, and so any country with domestic problems that has or has had a nuclear program, such as ex-Soviet states and Pakistan, is something to watch. But such losses can even occur in stable countries, like the UK, where 30 kilograms of plutonium were misplaced in 2005.