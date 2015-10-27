This teacher was nearly fired after students' parents saw her Instagram account

Mindi Jensen, a teacher and mother of four in Utah, took up competitive body building as a way to find self-esteem and fitness after her divorce.

“I thought with my body being stronger maybe it would soak into my emotions, my heart and my brain and strengthen that so I started fitness,” Jensen told Good 4 Utah.

She regularly posts pictures of her training and competitions on Instagram. However, these pictures almost cost Jensen her job. The school threatened to fire her after parents complained about her fitness pictures, which often include Jensen in bikinis and scant amounts of clothing.





Here’s a look at one of the pictures that some parents reportedly called “immodest.“



North Sanpete Middle School, where Jensen works, gave her three choices: delete the posts, make her account private, or lose her job, she says.

“Why are my rights being taken away and not the child’s right. It’s between the parent and the child. Put restrictions on your children,” Jensen told Good 4 Utah. “If you are not comfortable with seeing me in my fitness uniform on stage posing then take that away from your kid. Don’t take it away from me.”



Since then, North Sanpete Middle School has issued an apology and will be allowing Jensen to keep her job.

The school will also be offering training for parents on proper internet usage for children.



H/T Uproxx

